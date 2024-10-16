China says to deepen energy, trade cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. China intends to deepen cooperation with Russia in trade, economic and energy areas, as well as promote joint projects in the digital field, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad.

"China is ready to work with the Russian side on further deepening of cooperation in trade, economic, energy and other traditional areas, promote it in such new areas as digital economy," Li Qiang was quoted as saying by the Chinese foreign service.

Beijing plans to boost continuously the level of cooperation for formation of supply chains joint with Russia, he noted. The Chinese authorities will seek to achieve a greater number of positive results, cooperating practically with Russia, the official added.