Rescuers found body of fifth victim of gas blast in Tambov region — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the body of the fifth victim of a gas blast in Kirsanov, Tambov Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"During the removal of rubble at the site of the collapse in Kirsanov, rescuers have found the body of the fifth deceased," the ministry reported.

On the morning of October 19, a household gas explosion rocked an apartment building in the town of Kirsanov in Russia’s central Tambov Region. There were reports about four killed and nine injured. The fourth and fifth floors of the building were damaged.