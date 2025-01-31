Russia meets plan for recruiting contract servicemen in January — Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia met the plan for recruiting contract servicemen in January.

"Given the subject of our meeting, I also visited the recruitment center as usual. The center is equipped with military equipment, and does everything quickly in accordance with the regulations. It is convenient for citizens," he said during a working trip to St. Petersburg, according to a recording posted to his account on the VK social network.

"January is coming to an end. In general, the plans we had, they are not only drafted, but also met," he said.

Medvedev mentioned that recruitment for contract military service took up to a month a few years ago, but is much quicker now.

"Now it happens within one day, sometimes a few days, if you need to file more stuff. But in general, it all happens quickly, compactly, conveniently for people," he said.