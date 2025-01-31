Murders in Russkoye Porechnoye highlight Kiev's crimes funded by West — MFA

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. The murders of civilians in the Kursk Region's village of Russkoye Porechnoye by Ukrainian servicemen are yet another example of the Kiev regime's heinous crimes committed with the help of Western money, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We believe it is necessary - crucially important, I would say life-saving - for the whole world to speak about this crime constantly. This is not only necessary for the people of the Kursk Region; it is necessary for the entire world. All countries must understand whom the West is funding and what the Kiev regime is committing with these funds - with these hundreds of billions of dollars and euros," she said. "These inhuman crimes are evidence of the terrorist and neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime, which, in its evil military and political impotence amid its defeats at the frontline, committed a literally cannibalistic act against civilians," she continued.

Zakharova noted that Moscow urges all witnesses to "these atrocities of the Kiev regime" to report any information they have to the Russian Investigative Committee. "The Investigative Committee has published the relevant contact information, which you can use to reach out and provide data," the diplomat pointed out.

"This must be done for the sake of future generations, who should know the truth. In the name of the relatives of those killed, who should know that we are united in our rejection of such crimes and such ideology, and that we protect people and do everything possible - as a country, as a people - to prevent such things from happening in our lands, against our citizens and compatriots," she emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that its employees had established the involvement of at least five servicemen in crimes against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region, with one of them being detained. Now, the servicemen are suspected of killing 22 civilians, whose bodies were hidden in the basements of village houses, as well as raping eight women. Investigators, along with the Defense Ministry, have taken the bodies of the murdered civilians, and the necessary expertise has already been scheduled. The investigative actions carried out in Russkoye Porechnoye indicate the mass scale of the crimes committed by the Ukrainian militants.