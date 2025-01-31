Senior Russian diplomat, Iranian ambassador discuss situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East was the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Special attention was focused on the developments in the Middle East, including the crises in the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen," it said. "The sides stressed the importance of a lasting ceasefire, unimpeded and safe humanitarian access, and the efficient implementation of the corresponding international solutions, including United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions."

The two diplomats also exchanged views on closer coordination between Russia and Iran in international format and discussed issues of mutual interest that are being considered by the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the ministry added.