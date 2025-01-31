Ukrainian serviceman who killed 22 civilians detained in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has identified a number of suspects in multiple crimes against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye of the Kursk Region; one of them has already been detained, Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

The suspect, a Ukrainian soldier identified as Yevgeny Fabrisenko, has already confessed to killing 22 civilians and committing other violent crimes against civilians.

According to the spokeswoman, Fabrisenko and other servicemen from his military unit "are accused of committing a terror attack, rape and sexual assault in group, upon a preliminary collusion" when they illegally crossed into Russia in September 2024.

"Over the period of September 28 and November 24, 2024, under orders from their commanders, they killed 11 men and 13 women in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye. On top of that, the Ukrainian servicemen raped and sexually assaulted eight women, whom they later killed. After that, they hid bodies of their victims in cellars," the spokeswoman continued.

"Fabrisenko was detained during battles in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region. He admitted his guilt during questioning, and testified in detail how he and other Ukrainian servicemen raped, sexually assaulted and murdered civilians. Dead bodies have been recovered from locations shown by the suspect," she said. "The investigation in Russkoye Porechnoye has already proven that crimes committed by Ukrainian militants were widespread there."