Seoul says Trump ordered tariff negotiations with South Korea

SEOUL, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has apparently instructed his administration to conduct immediate tariff negotiations with South Korea, the republic’s acting president Han Duck-soo said.

"President Trump <…> apparently gave instructions (to his aides) to hold immediate negotiations with South Korea, Japan and India," the acting president was quoted as saying by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. Han made the remark during a Monday meeting with government officials and large business executives, referring to Trump's actions after they held a phone call last week.

"We discussed what we are going to do regarding the implementation of the US' reciprocal tariffs and which subjects South Korea and the US will hold negotiations on," the acting president said. "President Trump was very satisfied," he added. "It appears South Korea and the US will establish a negotiation system for all sectors and begin negotiations at an early date to produce detailed measures," Han said, noting that he expects the two sides to hold a videoconference "in the next one or two days" regarding cooperation on a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. On April 9, he also announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations. During this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.