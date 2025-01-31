Hungary to veto sanctions in March if EU fails to meet its demands — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 31. /TASS/. Hungary will veto the extension of individual EU sanctions against Russian citizens and Russian companies in March if Brussels and Kiev fail to meet Budapest's demands in the area of energy security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video message broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

He confirmed that he intends to strictly monitor whether the EU fulfills its obligations.

"Last Monday, we received guarantees from the European Commission that it will ensure that Ukraine does not threaten the energy security of Hungary and Central Europe. If the European Commission does not keep its word and cannot force Ukraine to take measures that ensure Hungary's energy security, they will have to bear responsibility for this when the next decision on sanctions is made. Obviously, our position in the next vote on sanctions will depend on whether the European Commission keeps its word and whether the Ukrainians fulfill the promises made to the European Commission," the Foreign Minister said.

Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary considers Ukraine's actions, which threaten the energy security of Central European countries, to be unacceptable, and likewise the inaction of the EU leadership to do anything about the situation. Thus, Budapest demanded that Brussels hold talks with Kiev on this topic, bringing Hungary and Slovakia on to sit in as well. The European Commission was forced to agree to Hungary's conditions. "If those who made these promises do not keep them, it will soon become clear how Hungary will vote at the March sanctions meeting," Szijjarto warned.

Last autumn, the EU Council extended individual sanctions against a large group of Russian individuals and legal entities until March 15, 2025. The restrictions target more than 2,000 Russian citizens and Russian companies. The sanctions include travel bans to the EU, freeze of assets and ban on doing business with these individuals or companies. These measures, like sectoral economic sanctions, are extended by the EU every six months.

On January 27, Budapest received assurances from Brussels that it would provide it with energy security guarantees, including promises that Ukraine would resume gas transit from Russia, preventing the halt of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline and protecting the TurkStream gas pipeline from attacks. In response, Hungary agreed to extend the EU's sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months after January 31.