Trump's missile defense plans will not advance strategic arms dialogue — Russian MFA

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's support for weapons programs detrimental to stability will not foster a dialogue on strategic offensive arms, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

She drew attention to US President Donald Trump's recent "Iron Dome for America" executive order, which implies "a sharp intensification of the national missile defense project and its expansion to a scale comparable to Star Wars [former US President Ronald] Reagan's strategic defense initiative.

"We see this as yet another confirmation of the US focus on turning space into a scene of armed confrontation and deployment of weapons," Zakharova said. "The United States’ approaches will by no means contribute to reducing tensions or improving the state of affairs in the strategic sphere, including the creation of a basis for a fruitful dialogue on strategic offensive arms."

On January 28, Trump signed an executive order to develop a next-generation missile defense shield in the United States. He called it The Iron Dome for America, similar to Israel's missile defense system and instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to submit a design and plan for the system within 60 days.