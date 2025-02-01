Lavrov, Lesotho Foreign Minister confirm countries’ interest in developing trade relations

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Lesotho counterpart Lejone Mpotjoane have exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The heads of foreign policy departments confirmed the interest of Moscow and Maseru in developing cooperation between our countries in the political, trade, economic, and other spheres, as well as in expanding interaction on current issues on the international agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 1, 1980.