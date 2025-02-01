One person killed, two injured in Ukraine’s UAV attack in Russia’s Kursk region

KURSK, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car with a drone in the Korenevsky district of Russia’s Kursk region, killing one person, acting governor of the Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein wrote about on his Telegram channel.

"A strike was carried out on a civilian car in the area of the settlement of Snagost in Korenevsky district, in which three residents of Glushkovsky district were traveling - two retired spouses and their neighbor. According to preliminary information, one person was killed," he wrote.

The woman received medical assistance and the second man was hospitalized.