Two hostages released from Gaza arrive in Israel accompanied by soldiers — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. The freed hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were transported to Israel from the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"Some time ago, the returning civilian hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas crossed the Israeli border accompanied by IDF forces and are currently on their way to the first reception point in southern Israel," the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the Government of Israel warmly welcomes the two returnees from Hamas captivity and remains committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons.