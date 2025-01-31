MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The West should prioritize an immediate resolution to the conflict in Ukraine to mitigate the economic and political costs associated with supporting Kiev, Professor Witold Modzelewski, of Warsaw University, said in a column for the weekly magazine Mysl Polska.

"Should such a war be brought to an end as soon as possible? Yes, especially from the perspective of Western interests. Ideally, the burden of the remaining costs of this absurdity - support for Ukraine - should fall on the shoulders of others, particularly some nations in New Europe, who, blinded by their Russophobia, will remain steadfast in their misguided beliefs," the expert stated. Modzelewski emphasized that the West's continued backing of Kiev's military efforts after the collapse of the Istanbul Accords has resulted in the downfall of governments in all key countries of old Europe, a loss of strategic advantage in accessing low-cost energy resources from Russia, the unification of the Global South, and a stunted further integration within the EU. He believes that Ukraine will ultimately have to accept far less favorable terms for ending the conflict with Russia than those outlined in the Istanbul agreements.

On June 14, 2024, during a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the conditions for settling the situation in Ukraine. These conditions include the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Donbass and Novorossiya, as well as Kiev's pledge to refrain from joining NATO. He also stated that the rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine must be fully protected. Furthermore, Russia insists on the lifting of all Western sanctions and the establishment of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.