Attack on Iran’s nuclear sites would be biggest historical mistake, top diplomat says

DOHA, February 1. /TASS/. If US-backed Israel targets Iran’s nuclear facilities, it would be the biggest historical mistake, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"I believe it would be the biggest historical mistake if the US decided to do that," he noted, when asked about the possibility of such an attack. According to Araghchi, nuclear facilities, which are scattered across Iran, are well-protected. "I can say that an attack on these facilities is almost impossible," he stressed.

"Both the Americans and the Israelis know very well what targets we would strike in response. I believe that as a result, an all-out war would break out in the region. No one in the region or beyond wants that. I think the US is unlikely to make such a decision," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"Iran does not possess nuclear weapons at this point," Araghchi stated. "Are we capable of producing nuclear weapons? Yes, we are. Do we have a desire to produce nuclear weapons? No, we don’t," he concluded.