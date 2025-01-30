Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has sent an appeal to the US Congress and the UN in connection with Tucker Carlson’s claims about an assassination plot against President Vladimir Putin, the lower house of the Russian parliament said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"On Thursday, January 30, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin sent to the US Congress the State Duma's statement in connection with information that former US President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken organized an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The copy of the document was also sent to the UN," the statement said.

Earlier, US reporter Tucker Carlson in a conversation with his colleague Matt Taibbi said that the Joe Biden administration tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Antony Blinken, who served as Secretary of State under Biden, in the last two months of his tenure "pushed so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia.