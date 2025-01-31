{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

BRICS not discussing creation of common currency — Kremlin

According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. BRICS is not discussing the creation of a common currency, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the association is discussing the formation of common investment platforms.

When commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose customs duties on goods from BRICS member states should the alliance move away from the dollar, Peskov said that "BRICS has not and is not discussing the creation of a common currency." "BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments and so on," he told a briefing.

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin said about it earlier.

"Apparently experts should [explain] the BRICS agenda to Mr. Trump in more detail," he added.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members. On January 6, 2025 Indonesia also joined the group.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry PeskovBRICS
MFA dismisses NATO's allegations about Russia’s attempt on life of Rheinmetall CEO
"We have been seeing and hearing this for a long time. Because the situation around Ukraine is a failure for them," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Mortgage portfolio growth rates down to 10.4% in 2024 for Russian banks
The total portfolio of mortgage loans of banks increased by 1.89 trillion rubles ($19.2 bln) and reached 20.1 trillion rubles ($204 bln)
Read more
Black boxes of crashed plane recovered, sent to experts — ABC
According to the report, the flight data recorders were taken to the National Transportation Safety Board
Read more
Israel frees 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of Gaza Strip ceasefire deal
Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel reported that at least nine of the previously released prisoners have already returned to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Fire at oil refinery, casualties: what is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russia
The falling debris from one of the drones caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd Region, injuring one person
Read more
US Secretary of State sees need for high-level contacts with Russia, China
t’s going to be at the highest levels, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
Ukraine to run short on natural gas after halting transit from Russia — Slovak minister
According to Denisa Sakova, the amount of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities has fallen to a critical mark of 10%
Read more
Fourteen figure skaters feared dead in Washington plane crash — TV
According to Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe, six victims of the crash were affiliated with the club: two coaches, two skaters and their two mothers
Read more
Washington airport tower understaffed during deadly air crash – NYT
According to the report, staffing at the airport tower "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic"
Read more
Trump says he has not discussed Washington plane crash with Putin
"I have not, no, not about this," the US president said
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen with US flags in Chasov Yar believed to be mercenaries
Commander Zelimkhan Batukayev also said that three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the area of pipes in the southeast of the city
Read more
Three victims of US plane crash held Russian passports, diplomat confirms
"There is confirmation regarding another, a fourth person who could hold a Russian passport, this information is currently being verified," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian militants responsible for killing civilians must face 'new Nuremberg'
According to Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein, during interrogation, a militant captured by Russian troops confessed to horrible atrocities
Read more
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Read more
Al-Sharaa announces work to form Syria’s interim government in first address to nation
He also vowed to take the entire territory of Syria under control
Read more
Ukraine’s military fires over 50 munitions on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Air defenses shot down four Ukrainian UAVs over the Veidelevsky and Gubkinsky districts, with no casualties or damage reported
Read more
Heavy losses, declining recruitment, and lower draft age: Ukraine's mobilization crisis
According to official information, about 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have deserted their military units and fled, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian diplomat denounces Kiev’s mobilization policies as genocide at West’s behest
"The Anglo-Saxons demanded this from the Kiev regime - to replenish the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces with young men who have just come of age under a scheme that neither Washington nor London has ever concealed," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia taking measures to minimize impact of sanctions on energy market — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the Reuters report that China and India allegedly suspended the purchase of Russian oil for delivery in March amid rising costs for tanker freight
Read more
Hungarian PM says US now seeks peace in Ukraine, while EU wants war to continue
Viktor Orban reiterated that the Hungarian government still favors a negotiated settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Nearly half of Danes believe US poses threat to Denmark — poll
Meanwhile, 44% of survey participants also regard North Korea as a threat to the country, while 40% see danger in Iran
Read more
Press review: Kiev may lose military aid while Trump's team strengthens Global South ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 30th
Read more
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
Read more
Kiev may consider transit of Azerbaijani gas, but EU would rather prefer Russian — Fico
In his words, Zelensky’s decision to block Russian gas flows "has had catastrophic consequences, reflected in rising gas prices in Europe."
Read more
Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to be shut down for repairs from February 26 to May 1 — PM
Answering questions, Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed that the Bulgarian government cannot interfere with the plans for the sale of the refinery and the mechanisms for its purchase and sale, but can ban the transaction, if such a need arises
Read more
Trump to profit from Ukrainian conflict by selling arms to Europe — expert
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that, if Kiev "runs out of bullets," the conflict with Ukraine would end in a month or two
Read more
Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin
The copy of the document was also sent to the UN
Read more
Hostel catches fire in northwest Moscow
With flames spreading to 1,500 square meters
Read more
US investigators plan to issue report on Washington plane crash within 30 days
The report will be published after all investigations have been completed and the facts have been established
Read more
Russia nabs Ukrainian soldier who executed Kursk civilians
The man confessed to the crime and gave evidence of other violence and murders
Read more
Still no Putin-Trump talk yet, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS in wake of Washington crash
Earlier, the media interpreted Donald Trump's phrase about contacting the Russian president as a possible hint to the fact that the conversation has taken place
Read more
Press review: NATO increases defense spending as Russia-Germany trade turnover falls
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 31st
Read more
Some EU states suggest resuming gas imports from Russia as part of Ukraine settlement — FT
"Advocates of buying Russian gas argue it would bring down high energy prices in Europe, encourage Moscow to the negotiating table, and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire," the publications said
Read more
Talks with Ukraine should be regarded as final stage of special operation — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian president said that anyone should feel free to negotiate with Ukraine, but the final documents could be signed by people whose legitimacy was legally confirmed
Read more
US in contact with Russia over transfer of remains of those killed in plane crash — Trump
There are no direct flights between the US and Russia at the moment
Read more
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites, UAV assembly workshops over day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored vehicle and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Hamas military wing confirms its commander Mohammed Deif was killed
Spokesman for the Qassam Brigades said the killing of the key figures in the group’s leadership didn’t cause "vacuum" in the command
Read more
US to facilitate transfer of remains of Russians killed in Washington air crash — Trump
Trump also confirmed that there were Russian nationals among those killed
Read more
US intelligence community falsely portrayed Trump as Russian puppet — DNI pick
Tulsi Gabbard cited it as an example of how "faulty intelligence have led to costly failures" and the undermining of national security US
Read more
Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Grigory Mashkov explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms"
Read more
Breaking relations with Russia may create risks for Armenia's statehood — IMEMO RAS report
The authors of the report point out that underestimation of the probability of resolute actions by Armenia's geopolitical opponents, as well as overestimation of the ability of the EU and NATO to ensure its security, in combination with utter disregard for the socio-economic consequences of such decisions, can entail "fatal consequences"
Read more
Rwandan troops advance towards DR Congo city of Bukavu — UN
Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying that the UN is deeply concerned by these developments, which are backed by "credible reports."
Read more
Kremlin offers condolences to loved ones of Washington, D.C. plane crash victims
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29 (2:00 a.m. GMT on January 30)
Read more
Trump sees Ukraine as dead weight, wants to get deal done to 'save face' — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov believes that the frontline situation will be Russia’s biggest leverage in negotiations
Read more
Lukashenko points to 'challenging situation' at Belarusian state border
The head of state stressed that it was important not only to protect the state border, but take into account all possible threats
Read more
Suni Williams sets new record for total spacewalking time by female astronaut
According to NASA, the astronauts "completed their primary objectives
Read more
Rosatom says IAEA recommended that world adopt practices of Russia’s Novovoronezh NPP
For the first time ever, the IAEA mission two reactors at once, which use the VVER 440 and VVER 1200 technologies
Read more
Trump sees need for diplomatic solution to Ukrainian conflict — secretary of state
That’s going to take time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
Western urgency to get Ukraine deal done palpable, Russia can wait — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov emphasized that much of the current discourse was confined to declarations of intent rather than real change
Read more
Over 1,000 wounded in east DR Congo hostilities
The majority of the wounded are civilians, suffering from gunshot and fragmentation wounds
Read more
Helicopter crew caused Washington air crash with airliner 'doing everything right' — Trump
According to the US president, the helicopter crew "had the ability to stop"
Read more
Russia’s Izvestia filming crew come under Ukrainian attack in Kursk Region
The attack caused no injuries to the shooting crew or the Russian servicemen
Read more
Nearly 300 mercenaries from Europe surrender as DRC’s Goma falls to rebels
It is reported that Congolese servicemen abandoned their positions in the city of Goma and the adjacent territories, shedding their military uniforms as they fled
Read more
IAEA chief plans to visit Ukraine next week
The agency pointed out that "it will be the 11th mission to Ukraine led personally by the director general since the conflict began almost three years ago"
Read more
US congresswoman calls for carving Trump on Mount Rushmore
US media outlets reported during Donald Trump’s first presidential term that he allegedly dreamed of adding himself to the monument
Read more
Sweden to suspend double taxation avoidance agreement with Russia from February 10
In December, the Swedish parliament supported the government's proposal to suspend the agreement on the avoidance of doble taxation between Sweden and Russia
Read more
Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa Region damaged — authorities
In the early morning hours of January 29, the Ukrainian authorities declared an air raid alert in the Odessa Region for over two and a half hours
Read more
Expert sees major error by helicopter crew as possible cause of recent US air crash
Earlier, the United States Federal Aviation Administration reported the crash of a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Read more
Conflict with Russia threw Ukraine 100 years back — US secretary of state
According to Marco Rubio, the previous US administration somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia
Read more
Eight figure skaters believed to be on board plane that crashed near Washington D.C.
An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29
Read more
US to slap BRICS with 100% import duties if they try to replace dollar — Trump
As the US president said, the idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the dollar, "while we stand by and watch," is over
Read more
Zelensky implicitly recognized his illegitimacy himself — politician·
Viktor Medvedchuk said that the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators is crucial for the Ukrainian people, first of all, because serious guarantees of the agreements that will be signed after the end of the conflict are being discussed
Read more
US intelligence to support negotiations on Ukraine – Trump’s pick for DNI
The statement was made by Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence
Read more
Trump refrains from commenting on possible contacts with Russian, Chinese leaders
However, the US president said that he is "doing very well" in both directions
Read more
Ukrainian citizen detained in Slovakia threatens national security — Interior Ministry
"The actions of five other people are being reviewed in order to block their entry as well," Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok reported
Read more
Akhmat force says it mopped up Ukrainian military camp in southern parts of Chasov Yar
According to the report, a few days ago the unit’s fighters took control a slagheap
Read more
Plot to assassinate Putin is direct path to nuclear war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin believes that amid the current tough confrontation, the Russian society needs to 'understand the level of challenges and threats that we are facing'
Read more
Russian citizens were on board plane that crashed in US — Kremlin
On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Read more
Poll reveals 85% of Greenlanders against joining US
Only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of joining the US
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Washington, D.C. plane crash
US President Donald Trump described the incident as a "bad situation" and said the "terrible" crash "should have been prevented"
Read more
At least 40 bodies recovered from site of Washington, D.C. plane crash — TV
Investigators think that they have recovered all the remains that can be safely retrieved, but that there may be more in a tail part of the fuselage out of reach for divers, the source said
Read more
Russian governor says Ukraine keeps trying to land troops on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region
He expressed confidence that Ukraine will send many personnel across the Dnieper, even though the distance between the banks is relatively short
Read more
Already in control of Goma in DR Congo, rebels set sights on country's capital Kinshasa
Last summer, a DRC tribunal sentenced Nangaa to death in absentia for treason and war crimes
Read more
Washington’s pause over approval for Russia’s new ambassador nearly alarming — diplomat
Without an ambassador, any diplomatic mission, especially in the US capital, is not as effective as it should be, Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Congo’s president tells top French diplomat country’s natural resources being plundered
On January 28, a mass demonstration took place in Kinshasa in support of the Congolese army and against the policy of several countries, including France, towards Rwanda. It was accompanied by attacks on embassies
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian reconnaissance group in Kursk Region
It was specified that three Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated, while the remaining four were captured as prisoners of war
Read more
Multi-million F-35 fighter jet fails Arctic test, expert says
Alexander Stepanov previously commented on F-35 crashes, calling them "regular"
Read more
Eastern Europe sees unprecedented tensions — CSTO Joint Staff chief
"Many joint and national forces continue to be stationed near the borders of Belarus and Russia, and they are only intensifying their military activity, scale, and joint exercises," Andrey Serdyukov said
Read more
US Iron Dome missile defense system to destroy nukes with lasers — newspaper
According to experts, Donald Trump's proposed system is extremely expensive and technically complex
Read more
Countries in US sphere of influence now turn to BRICS — report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously noted that the unipolar model of the world has outlived its usefulness and is being replaced by a new world order based on the recognition of each nation’s sovereign path of development
Read more
Israeli army loses 842 servicemen in battles with Hamas since October 2023 — press service
On January 21, the IDF press service reported that Israeli security forces launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation near the northern West Bank city of Jenin
Read more
Russian premier to take part in EAEU prime ministers’ meeting
This year’s Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will be the first in 2025 and the 42nd overall
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about aftermath of passenger plane collision near Washington, D.C.
US officials have not disclosed any information about potential survivors, the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Trump confirms deaths of Russian nationals in plane crash over Washington, D.C.
"We are one family, and today we are all heartbroken," the US president said
Read more
Ukrainian army faced with 'desertion crisis' — newspaper
The Ukrainian military leaders have lately been complaining about a complicated operational and strategic situation in the combat zone
Read more
Trump ‘shocks’ EU with his plans to seize Greenland — newspaper
According to the article, "the strategy in Europe and the UK so far has been to ignore the noise and focus on what Trump actually does," awaiting practical steps from him
Read more
US figure skating body confirms deaths of its athletes in American Airlines plane crash
"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," the statement noted
Read more
Syria’s new leader vows to set up national dialogue committee
Ahmed al-Sharaa went on to say that once these steps are over, "a constitutional declaration will be published to serve as a legal basis for the transitional period"
Read more
Trump's idea to create new US missile defense system almost unrealistic — Defense One
As the portal notes, putting such satellites into orbit implies negotiating "significant technical hurdles" and funding "astronomical costs
Read more
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
Read more
Flight data recorders yet to be recovered from Potomac River — authorities
They are underwater
Read more
Coaches Shishkova, Naumov were aboard plane that crashed in Washington, D.C.
A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington
Read more
Iran to continue supporting Palestinian resistance until full liberation — minister
The statemen says the minister "reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its principled policy of continued support to the resistance
Read more
No progress in arranging interaction between Putin, Trump — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, due to the absence of such dialogue, the stagnation of relations and unresolved issues "lingering in a swamp" have been ongoing for quite a while
Read more
No signs seen that Germany will quickly provide additional military aid to Kiev — ministry
Discussions are currently underway in Germany around the provision of additional aid to Kiev
Read more
Slovakia to deport Ukrainian citizen detained over coup d’etat threat — news outlet
Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the opposition party Progressive Slovakia of preparing a coup based on the Ukrainian scenario
Read more
Trump’s decision to freeze US foreign aid programs shocks Ukraine — newspaper
Last week, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended spending on almost all foreign aid programs for 90 days
Read more
Ukrainian battlegroup may be trapped in Krasnoarmeisk in Donbass region
In Velikaya Novosyolka, the Kiev regime doomed the Ukrainian combat group to destruction, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky added
Read more
UN 'devastated' by US plane crash, aware that casualties include Russians — spokesman
An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Read more
US authorities uncertain about true cause of deadly aircraft collision in Washington
In turn, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said her agency has "substantial amounts of information"
Read more