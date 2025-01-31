BRICS not discussing creation of common currency — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. BRICS is not discussing the creation of a common currency, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the association is discussing the formation of common investment platforms.

When commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose customs duties on goods from BRICS member states should the alliance move away from the dollar, Peskov said that "BRICS has not and is not discussing the creation of a common currency." "BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments and so on," he told a briefing.

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin said about it earlier.

"Apparently experts should [explain] the BRICS agenda to Mr. Trump in more detail," he added.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members. On January 6, 2025 Indonesia also joined the group.