MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The frontline situation remains tense for Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Friday.

"The frontline situation remains tense," Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel. On January 28, Ukraine’s General Staff described the frontline situation as difficult.

Ukrainian military commanders of various ranks characterize the operational and strategic situation as complex. The Ukrainian military is confronted with a shortage of manpower, which the Kiev regime is unsuccessfully trying to compensate with increased mobilization.

Desertion that sometimes occurs on a large scale also poses a problem. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime to trying to shift responsibility for the Ukrainian army’s failures to Western partners, accusing them of untimely and insufficient weapons deliveries.