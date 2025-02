TOKYO, February 1. /TASS/. A Russian national has been detained on the Indonesian island of Bali on suspicion of kidnapping, the Antara news agency reported.

The Russian was detained at Bali’s airport, the media outlet said. He is suspected of kidnapping and robbing a Ukrainian citizen.

According to the news agency, Bali’s police reported that on December 15, 2024, a group of foreign nationals first kidnapped a Ukrainian citizen and then stole 3.4 bln Indonesian rupees ($209,000) from him.