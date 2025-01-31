No need to listen to 'hothead' politicians in the West — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Many Western politicians, including in the Czech Republic, make inflammatory and extreme anti-Russian statements, but their rhetoric should not be taken seriously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters .

Commenting on a social media post on the platform X by Czech senator Miroslava Nemcova in which she allegedly called for subjecting Russia to a blockade similar to the siege of Leningrad which took place from 1941-1944, the spokesman said: "There are a lot of so-called hotheads out there who probably don't even realize what they're saying. I don't think we should pay attention to them." "There are many such Russophobes in modern politics, including in the Czech Republic, who have gone off the deep end," Peskov added.

A screenshot of this supposed post has circulated in the media, though no such message was found on Nemcova’s actual profile on X. She later denied making the statement, calling the screenshot a fake.