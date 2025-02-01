MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The servicemen of Russia’s South battlegroup have taken more advantageous positions, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 170 servicemen in their area of responsibility, Head of the press center of the group Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"As a result of active actions, units of the South battlegroup have taken more advantageous positions. They defeated formations of three mechanized and motorized infantry brigades and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Fedorovka, Tikhonovka, Ivanopolye, Shcherbinovka, Belokuzminovka, and Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 170 soldiers among the injured and killed," Astafyev said.

Artillery and rocket-propelled grenades hit five armored combat vehicles, including an M113 infantry fighting vehicle and two HMMWV armored vehicles, three cars, five field ammunition depots, and three electronic warfare stations. Two field artillery guns were destroyed in the counterattack.