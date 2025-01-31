Russian population stands at 146 mln as of January 1, 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian Federal State Statistics Service, Rosstat, presented the preliminary estimate of the population as of January 1, 2025 on its website.

"As of January 1, 2025, the preliminary estimate of the population of the Russian Federation totaled 146,028,325 people. The population dropped by 0.08% in 2024," the statistical authority said.

Incremental growth of the population was noted in twenty Russian regions, particularly in Moscow and Leningrad Regions and in Ingushetia.