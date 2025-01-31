Strategic asset like Panama Canal can’t be under Chinese control — US official

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US views the Panama Canal as a strategic asset that can’t be under China's control, US State Department’s Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone said ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Panama.

"This is a key issue, because at the end of the day, this is a key, important, strategic asset. And obviously, if the 21st century, akin to the 20th century is going to be an American Century, and the golden age of the Americas, a strategic asset cannot be under the control the de facto de jure of China," he told reporters in an online news conference.

Rubio is set to make his first foreign trip as secretary of state from February 1-6, traveling to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. He is scheduled to meet with officials and business people.

According to the US State Department, the tour aims to advance cooperation in fighting illegal migration, crime and drug smuggling, as well as counter China.