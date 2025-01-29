Russia taking measures to minimize impact of sanctions on energy market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The West is attempting to place barriers for the Russian energy market with unlawful sanctions, Moscow is doing everything to minimize their consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"With these unjust restrictions, the United States and the Europeans are trying to place obstacles to our trade deals in the field of energy resources and energy carriers. We are taking measures to minimize the consequences of such decisions so that our companies have the opportunity to continue this trade. We will steadfastly continue to work on it," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He was commenting on the Reuters report that China and India allegedly suspended the purchase of Russian oil for delivery in March amid rising costs for tanker freight.

On January 10, the US Department of the Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against 13 Russians, including the heads of major oil companies: Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Surgutneftegas CEO Vladimir Bogdanov, former president of Lukoil Vadim Vorobyov, CEO of Tatneft Nail Maganov, owner of Welltech Yusuf Alekperov, head of Zarubezhneft Sergey Kudryashov, and head of a number of companies Vladimir Chernov.

The restrictive measures also targeted employees of the Russian Energy Ministry: Deputy Ministers Roman Marshavin and Eduard Sheremetsev, Director of the Coal Industry Development Department Pyotr Bobylev, Head of Special Projects Department Vadim Pavlov, Head of the International Cooperation Department Dmitry Semenov, and Director of the Gas Industry Development Artem Verkhov.