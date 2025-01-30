Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia may lift quantitative restrictions on its nuclear arsenal, if the US pushes ahead with the development of the missile defense system, Grigory Mashkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador said in an article in the International Affairs Journal.

"In the emerging realities, it is no longer possible to talk about strategic stability in its classical bilateral context, or else we may plunge into another illusion. There have appeared many actors on the international arena that influence the global missile lineup of forces. It is not ruled out that in the current conditions of confrontation with the West, with its policy of inflicting strategic damage on Russia, we may face the need for moving away from restrictions on nuclear and missile arsenals in favor of their quantitative and qualitative increase," Mashkov said.

He explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms."

"A missile arms race is already in full swing. So is the large-scale modernization of nuclear arsenals and WMD delivery vehicles. The militarization of space is gaining momentum, which, in the near future, is likely to become another scene of military confrontation. New technologies (artificial intelligence, quantum computers, etc.), which can multiply the enemy's potential in strategic areas, including missile defense, are beginning to play a role here," Mashkov added.

He sees one of the retaliatory steps in the adjustment of Russia’s stance on certain aspects of the NPT.

"In particular, it would be possible to analyze and revise our approaches to the existing realities, for example, the final document of the 2000 Review Conference. The loss of relevance of the seventh paragraph of its Practical Steps, which provides for the preservation and strengthening of the ABM Treaty, ruined by the US administration two years after its adoption, has undermined the comprehensive nature of the entire package," Mashkov noted.

"We will have to take a fresh look at all our commitments in the area of strengthening transparency and confidence-building measures, and suspend discussions on nuclear risks and threats, which are becoming empty talk in the context of growing efforts by the West to undermine strategic and non-strategic nuclear deterrent forces. In general, other areas of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation should be better aligned with US global dominance ambitions. It is difficult to judge whether our policy of cooperation with the Americans only in areas which they are interested in is reasonable, if at all," he concluded.