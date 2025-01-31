Lavrov, Fidan agree to maintain dialogue on Syria — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have agreed to continue discussions on Syria and other pressing international matters during a recent telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were addressed. It was agreed to stay in touch regarding the Syrian issue as well as other important regional and international topics," the ministry stated.

The two men had a "thorough exchange of views on the development of the situation in and around Syria."

The foreign ministers emphasized "the importance of consolidating international efforts to promote a comprehensive settlement in Syria on the basis of the principles of unconditional respect for the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."