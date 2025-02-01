Resolving Ukraine conflict in line with US interests, Trump’s envoy says

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. It is in Washington’s interests to resolve the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"It’s actually in our national security interests," he told Fox News.

Kellogg pointed out that he expected to achieve progress within the next 100 days.

"I would like to say it's months, but it’s not years I’m talking about. I'd like to think that we could have something in the short term. <...> I'd like to see it countdown from 100 days back and figure out where we're at, either a ceasefire or permanent peace. And I think it's all in the art of the doable," the envoy noted, adding: "It's got to be something short-term for both nations. But not only just for both nations. It's good for the United States. It's good for the world as well."

"I think we have a good, solid plan to go forward, to start talking and working it through there," Kellogg emphasized.