Iran currently sees no reason for direct talks with Trump administration — top diplomat

DOHA, February 1. /TASS/. Tehran currently sees no reason to launch direct talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"There needs to be a reason for that to happen. At this point, I see no reason for that. However, we certainly need to see what policy they will pursue and whether reasons emerge for dialogue," he pointed out, when asked about Tehran’s readiness to engage in direct talks with the Trump administration.

"In the past, we held direct negotiations with the US; we maintained constant contact and managed to make a nuclear deal," Araghchi noted. "The US administration decided to withdraw from the agreement and trust declined. I’m not saying that it’s impossible to restore trust but it’s not easy," he added.