Rwanda's cabinet speaker says her country has no interest in changing DR Congo's regime

PRETORIA, January 31. /TASS/. Rwanda is not interested in regime change in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) but is defending itself against militants stationed in Congolese territory, Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told the BBC.

"We're not interested in war, we're not interested in annexation, we're not interested in regime change," she said. Makolo added that Rwanda is concerned over the presence of militias responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide in the DRC, wanting to "finish the job." She accused Congolese authorities of collaborating with these groups.

Earlier, DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba stated that Rwanda was attempting to orchestrate a regime change in the DRC and was illegally occupying some of its territory. The foreign minister called on the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

The DRC government accuses Rwanda of both direct aggression and support for rebels from the March 23 Movement. These rebels, assisted by Rwanda, captured Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province in eastern DRC, and are now attacking Bukavu, the capital of the neighboring South Kivu province.