Russian embassy inquires detention of Silver Dania vessel in Norway

LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Norway is clarifying the details of the detention of the Silver Dania vessel with a Russian crew, the diplomatic mission's press service told TASS.

"At this point, the Norwegian police have not reported the detention of Russian citizens to the embassy. We have sent an official request to the Tromso County police and are investigating the circumstances of the incident," the embassy said.

Earlier on Friday, the kingdom's police reported that, at Latvia's request, the Norwegian coast guard had detained the Silver Dania vessel, with all its crew members being Russian. They are suspected of damaging an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea. The vessel and its crew were taken to the port of the Norwegian polar city of Tromso. Police officers are conducting a search on board and questioning the crew.

The law enforcement agencies emphasized that the owner and crew willingly assisted the kingdom's authorities. Tormod Fossmark, the head of Norway's Silver Sea company, denied his vessel's involvement in the damage to the submarine cable off Gotland in his comment to Agence France-Presse. According to him, Silver Dania did not drop its anchor there, while it is believed that an anchor caused the cable damage. Fossmark added that the vessel was brought to port to rule out the possibility of its involvement in the incident.

Latvia’s State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC) reported on January 26 that the undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden had been damaged by an external impact. According to the broadcaster, the data transmission monitoring system detected interruptions on the Ventspils-Gotland section. The LVRTC informed the Latvian Navy about the incident.

On January 27, Sweden stopped another vessel, the Bulgarian-owned Vezhen, suspected of damaging the communication cable between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea. Aleksandar Kalchev, executive director of the state-owned company Bulgarian Marine Fleet, denied the claim that the cable was damaged intentionally after the detention of the Malta-flagged ship.