At least six people hospitalized after plane crash in Philadelphia — NBC

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. At least six people were hospitalized on Friday after a plane crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the local NBC division reported with reference to sources.

According to the sources, three people have already received the necessary medical care, after which they were released from the hospital. The rest remain under medical supervision. No details were given about their condition.

The injured include a 30-year-old woman with facial injuries, as well as an 11-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man with head injuries, NBC sources said. None of them were on board the plane, the television network said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier that the Learjet 55 crashed at 6:30 p.m. local time Friday (2:30 a.m. Moscow time Saturday) after taking off from an airport in northeast Philadelphia. The agency initially said there were only two people on board, then confirmed there were six.