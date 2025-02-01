Canada, China, Mexico can do nothing to prevent US tariffs from going into force — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. Canada, China and Mexico cannot escape the tariffs on their goods that Washington plans to introduce on February 1, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

When asked if the three countries could do anything to forestall the implementation of the tariffs, he said: "No, not right now." "It’s pure economics. We have big deficits with <...> with all three of them," he added.

"In one case, they're sending massive amounts of fentanyl, killing hundreds of 1000s of people a year with the fentanyl. And in the other two cases, they're making it possible for this poison to get in," Trump stressed. According to him, the US is not looking for concessions by imposing these tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Friday that Trump would place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective February 1.