Washington’s pause over approval for Russia’s new ambassador nearly alarming — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. There has been no progress in the situation over a new Russian ambassador, and the pause in Washington is becoming increasingly alarming, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"No progress in terms of the approval [process for a new Russian ambassador]. We are in the waiting mode. Time goes by. And while we are certainly not in the alarm zone yet as regards the duration of this waiting period, we have been gradually nearing that. Therefore, we would like to hear a signal from Washington that a favorable decision has been made," the senior Russian diplomat explained.

Without an ambassador, any diplomatic mission, especially in the US capital, is not as effective as it should be, Ryabkov emphasized. "With the onset of the new administration, I believe the US side, too, would also like to bring all mechanisms of interstate communication to normal. Therefore, we urge [the US] to pay due attention to this story," he added.

In late November, Russian media outlets reported that Director of the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Alexander Darchiev may become Russia’s new ambassador to the US, taking over for Anatoly Antonov, who returned to Moscow after being relieved of his duties as envoy by President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

This claim has yet to be officially confirmed. While the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that a candidate for the diplomatic mission had been chosen some time ago, no public statements have been issued on the matter.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the appointment of the next Russian ambassador to the United States will occur soon.