Ukraine may fall quickly without support from Western IT firms — Foreign Affairs

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. SpaceX, Google, Microsoft, and other Western technology companies have heavily supported Ukraine by providing its army with reconnaissance data from satellites for military operations against Russia and securing Ukrainian government data, Foreign Affairs reported.

In the first few weeks of Russia’s special military operation, the US billionaire owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, shipped Starlink terminals to the Ukrainian military, which the US magazine described as "the essential backbone" of Ukraine’s communications on the battlefield. By the end of 2022, the US businessman spent more than $80 million on Ukraine. In late 2022, the service provided by Starlink became part of the US aid package to Ukraine.

According to Foreign Affairs, Amazon Web Services, an IT subsidiary of Amazon, and Microsoft Corp. have moved key government data to their cloud servers allegedly for protection from Russian malware attacks, while Microsoft and Google have offered cybersecurity services to Kiev. Microsoft has provided $500 million worth of services, an assistance without which "Ukraine’s government might have quickly collapsed," the magazine argued.