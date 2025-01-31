Three victims of US plane crash held Russian passports, diplomat confirms

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Three people among those killed in a recent plane crash in the United States held Russian passports, and information regarding another passenger is being verified, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"According to our embassy, three victims of this plane crash had Russian passports. There is confirmation regarding another, a fourth person who could hold a Russian passport, this information is currently being verified," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, there were Russia’s world champions in figure skating, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, and a Soviet figure skater, Inna Volyanskaya, who worked as coaches in the United States, on board the crashed passenger plane. US athletes on board the flight were killed too, the diplomat added, citing a US statement that there are no survivors after the plane crash.

"Our embassy is communicating with the US Department of State on the entire range of issues," Zakharova assured reporters, even as it "looks like a one-way communication." The Russian embassy has been asking questions, "but we have not received substantive responses so far. However, there is communication, and we have been given some general replies," she explained.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman extended condolences to the families of those killed in the Washington, D.C. plane crash and all Americans.

Passenger plane, helicopter collide in US capital

An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening local time. The passenger plane traveling from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and there were at least three US Army soldiers on board the military chopper. The passenger plane split apart and came to rest in the Potomac River.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that there were Russian nationals among those killed. The US has already been in contact with Russia and will facilitate the transfer of their remains home, he said.