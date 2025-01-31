UN opposes killing of civilians, spokesman says in comments on Ukrainian actions

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. The UN opposes the killing of civilians, a spokesman for the UN secretary general said in comments on the killing of civilians in Russia’s Kursk Region by Ukrainian servicemen.

"We have spoken out very consistently against the death and killing of any of civilians, whether they'd be in the Russian Federation or in Ukraine," he said to a question on the subject.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier said investigators had established that at least five Ukrainian servicemen committed crimes against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region. One of them was detained. The servicemen are suspected of killing 22 civilians, whose bodies they hid in the basements of houses around the village, and raping eight women. Investigators working with the Russian Defense Ministry removed the bodies of the murdered civilians and ordered the necessary examinations. The investigative actions in Russkoe Porechnoye suggest that the crimes committed by the Ukrainian militants were widespread.