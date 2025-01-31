Over half of servers in Russian data centers are locally made — PM Mishustin

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. The capacity of Russian commercial data centers with 90% load has almost doubled in five years, while more than half of the equipment in them is made in Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty Forum.

"The capacity of commercial data centers has almost doubled in five years despite the fact that they are loaded by more than 90%. More than half of the heavy server equipment and industrial storage systems delivered to data centers are made in Russia," the prime minister said.

According to Mishustin, Russian software is being actively used - Russia has more than 35 industrial competence centers for import substitution in this area.