MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants have been committing atrocities in the Kursk Region, particularly in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, feeling impunity under the umbrella of Western nations and the NATO bloc, Vladimir Karasev, a political scientist and expert in international relations, has told TASS.

On Friday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that it had identified at least five military servicemen involved in crimes against civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye, one of whom had been detained. These soldiers are now suspected of killing 22 civilians, whose bodies were concealed in the basements of local homes, and of raping eight women.

"We are essentially at war with Western forces, with NATO units, because they have instructed and trained them and given them permission to kill civilians. The militants, fully aware of their impunity, are taking advantage of this situation. They know very well what is happening in the villages of the Kursk Region and understand that no one in Europe or the UN will bring them to justice. They believe they are allowed to act with impunity," Karasev stated.

He further emphasized that the European Union and the United States had turned a blind eye on the genocide of the Russian population in Donbass over the past decade. According to Karasev, the tragedies of Slavic peoples do not worry the West. He also stressed that even faced with war crimes the Russian army should maintain its integrity and not stoop to the enemy's level.

"We, the Russian people are a victorious nation and a nation of peacemakers. We cannot behave like our adversary. The Russian soldier will not rape; the Russian soldier will not kill women and children or shoot at the elderly," he said.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian army on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The region is currently under a federal state of emergency. The residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 56,000 servicemen since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.