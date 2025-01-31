US authorities restrict helicopter flights near Reagan Airport after airplane crash

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed restrictions on helicopter flights near Ronald Reagan Airport following a recent helicopter crash in Washington, D.C., Reuters reports.

According to an FAA official, most helicopters are now indefinitely prohibited from flying over certain sections of two designated routes near the airport. Police and ambulance helicopters are exempt from these restrictions.

The FAA has not yet responded to a request from TASS for a confirmation.

On the evening of January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Airport. The passenger plane was en route from Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. At least three military personnel were aboard the helicopter. Both the airplane and the helicopter crashed into the Potomac River. The authorities have recovered 40 bodies. They do not expect to find any survivors.