AI is the new arms race — Russian first deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The ongoing AI technology race can be compared to an arms race or space exploration race, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Actually, we can speak about another technology race, which is like an arms race or space exploration race. In general, Russia is not lagging behind the global trends," he told a session at the Era military innovation technopolis.

According to Manturov, Russian companies are developing such hi-tech products as big language models, computer-aided learning, and intelligent vision. "Most of the existing and future developments have a potential for dual uses. Our task is to use them to resolve applied military tasks," he said.

He stressed that all leading world nations understand the growing role of AI technologies and list their development as their top priorities. "It is also important to use AI possibilities to analyze the conflict in Ukraine to further develop domestic intelligence systems," he said.