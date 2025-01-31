Slovak opposition refuses to talk things out — president

BRATISLAVA, January 31. /TASS/. The opposition’s refusal to meet with Slovakia’s ruling parties shows that they do not want to engage in any constructive discussions, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said.

"How can we explain that [opposition parties] Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity do not want to discuss Slovakia’s foreign policies at the same table? <…> Perhaps, that’s a sign that reaching a consensus or settling on this key topic isn’t what they want," the Aktuality news outlet quoted the president as saying.

On January 28, Pellegrini urged the leaders of the three ruling and three opposition parties to come to the negotiating table. Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Progressive Slovakia of plotting a coup similar to the one in Ukraine. He noted that at the meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on January 17, the party's representatives had promised to support Ukraine's accession to NATO and to send Slovak troops to its territory in the event that they would come to power. Later, the prime minister said that Slovak special services had obtained evidence of "foreign experts" with experience of engaging in color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine infiltrating Slovakia.