Fire at oil refinery, casualties: what is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

The falling debris from one of the drones caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd Region, injuring one person. In the Voronezh Region, a car driver was injured by falling drone debris.

TASS has compiled the main information about the Ukrainian drone attack consequences.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

- Air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones overnight.

- According to the ministry, 25 drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region, eight over the Volgograd Region, six over the Kursk Region, four over the Yaroslavl Region, and two each over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Krasnodar Regions.

Consequences

- The fall of debris from one of the drones caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd Region, the regional administration's Telegram channel reported. The fire was extinguished. One oil refinery employee was injured. He was hospitalized.

- In the south of the Voronezh Region, the driver of a car was injured by the fall of a drone, Governor Alexander Gusev said. A house and a farm were also damaged. In Voronezh, the glazing of an industrial enterprise was damaged.

- In the Vladimir Region, the fence of a private house was slightly damaged by the fall of a drone, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said.