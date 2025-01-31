Mars denies its pet food brands may disappear from shelves in Russia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Mars, the owner of Whiskas, Chappi, Pedigree and other brands, refuted information about their pet food brands potentially disappearing from shelves in Russia, the company’s press service told TASS.

Mash Telegram channel reported earlier that the Whiskas, Felix, Chappi, Pedigree, Pro Plan, Gourmet and Darling brands may temporarily disappear from Russian stores due to the ban on importing additives used for their production.

"All our animal feed brand lines are being produced in full volume; no reduction is planned. Over 90% of our products are made with raw materials from Russia. We have the stock of food additives and recipe alternatives," the press service said.

The company also applied to Russian food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor with a request to certify a foreign plant producing an ingredient used by Mars. "We hope to receive authorization to import this food additive soon," the press service noted.

Rosselkhoznadzor introduced the ban on imports of animal products from the entire European Union on January 20, 2025 to mitigate the risk of foot-and-mouth disease spreading. The ban covers products containing animal-derived ingredients received from animals susceptible to this disease. This includes meat, dairy products, feed and feed additives.