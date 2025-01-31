China takes over UN Security Council presidency

UNITED NATIONS, February 1. /TASS/. China has taken over the rotating one-month presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold about two dozen open meetings and closed-door consultations in February, particularly discussing the situation in the Middle East. Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong will announce the agenda of the meetings at a press conference on Monday.

The UN Security Council is made of five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - and ten non-permanent ones. The current non-permanent members include Algeria, Guyana, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, Somalia and South Korea.

According to the UN Charter, the Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and all UN member states are obliged to obey its decisions.