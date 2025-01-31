Trump's idea to create new US missile defense system almost unrealistic — Defense One

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's plans for creating a new missile defense system identical to Israel’s Iron Dome are difficult to implement both technically and financially, analysts of the specialized American portal Defense One believe.

"The Iron Dome for America" will require the development of advanced weapons capable of intercepting hypersonic, ballistic and the latest cruise missiles and the deployment of a network of satellites in space equipped with lasers to destroy nuclear-tipped missiles, the article says. As the portal notes, putting such satellites into orbit implies negotiating "significant technical hurdles" and funding "astronomical costs." At the same time, an enemy strike on satellites would mean the actual destruction of "the entire defense architecture," the portal's experts warn.

According to Defense One, "China and Russia have both developed next-generation, highly-maneuverable hypersonic missiles that are very difficult to intercept - nearly impossible with the ground-based midcourse defense interceptors the US has that were designed to defeat conventional intercontinental ballistic missiles that fly in predictable paths." According to the portal, "the missile threats are real," but Washington does not have the ability to neutralize them.

On January 28, Trump signed an executive order to develop a "next-generation missile defense shield" in the United States. He called it "The Iron Dome for America," similar to Israel's missile defense system. The president instructed Secretary of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to submit a design and plan for the system within 60 days.