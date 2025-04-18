Putin’s meeting with Iran's foreign minister reflects dialogue dynamics — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday reflects the unprecedented dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while opening talks with his Iranian counterpart.

"Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long, intense conversation, he was very satisfied with it. Yesterday's meeting emphasized the unprecedented dynamics of our political dialogue," Lavrov said.

Earlier on April 17, the Iranian minister flew to Moscow on a visit. Putin received the Iranian foreign minister in the Kremlin. Araghchi delivered a message to the Russian president from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.