Putin’s meeting with Iran's foreign minister reflects dialogue dynamics — Lavrov

Earlier on April 17, the Iranian minister flew to Moscow on a visit

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday reflects the unprecedented dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while opening talks with his Iranian counterpart.

"Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long, intense conversation, he was very satisfied with it. Yesterday's meeting emphasized the unprecedented dynamics of our political dialogue," Lavrov said.

Earlier on April 17, the Iranian minister flew to Moscow on a visit. Putin received the Iranian foreign minister in the Kremlin. Araghchi delivered a message to the Russian president from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Positions of Tehran, Moscow on global issues closer than ever — Iran’s foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that the Comprehensive Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is a "solid foundation for forging a new level" of bilateral relations
Hamas ready for talks on releasing hostages, movement’s leader in Gaza says
In exchange, Khalil al-Hayya demands the full cessation of war
More than 700 representatives of low-numbered peoples take Public Diplomacy School course
The Public Diplomacy School, the company's representative said, is a joint project of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' MGIMO University, implemented with the support of Norilsk Nickel
Ceasefire in Ukraine unrealistic at this point, Russia’s UN envoy says
Vasily Nebenzya noted that attempt at a limited ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure was not observed by the Ukrainian side
Global trading system is experiencing the reboot — IMF Chief
According to Kristalina Georgieva, volatility in financial markets and uncertainty in trade policy increased significantly
Inflation expectations in Russia up slightly to 13.1% in April from 12.9% in March
In March, expected inflation went sharply down compared with its February level of 13.7%
Trump aims at soonest end to conflict in Ukraine, Rubio tells Lavrov
According to the statement, 'United States want this war to end'
Top US diplomat highlights importance of dialogue with Russia
Putin and Witkoff met in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on April 11
UNSC could pass resolution on potential Ukraine truce depending on terms — Russia’s envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, 'it all depends on the terms of a possible ceasefire and the language of the document'
Russian troops establish new footholds near Figolevka in Kharkov region, expert says
Andrey Marochko said that during active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions
Rosatom says other countries coming to Russia for help with quantum tech development
That said, having become one of top three developers of quantum tech, Russia has spent roughly 20 times less money on its quantum program than the leaders in the "quantum race," Solntseva noted
Israel’s proposal on Gaza contains conditions that can’t be met — Hamas official
Khalil al-Hayya did not elaborate on what provisions Hamas considered impossible
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
US increasingly distances itself from Europe's plans to help Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that "Germany announced the formation of a new, ninth coalition under its command, this time focused on electronic warfare, which will include 11 countries"
Lavrov to hold talks with Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow on Friday
On Thursday, Abbas Araghchi was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin lauds Qatar’s efforts to help resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
According to the Russian leader, Russia and Qatar share a similar vision of how a lasting peace could be achieved
Russia says requests closed UN Security Council session on energy strikes moratorium
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky reiterated that the moratorium had been faithfully observed by the Russian side
Taliban expects to develop full-scale diplomatic, economic ties with Russia
In the spokesman’s opinion, "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has a correct policy with regard to Afghanistan"
At least three killed in cable car crash near Italian city of Naples
According to the report, four people were inside the cable car at the time of the accident
Attack on Russia using Taurus missiles would imply Germany’s involvement in conflict — MFA
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has been "a tool of this Western manipulation," Maria Zakharova argued
Israel not to allow Iran obtain nuclear weapons — Netanyahu’s office
According to the statement, earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu "has led countless overt and covert operations in the campaign against Iran's nuclear program"
AI could replace most programmers within the next year — ex-Google CEO
Eric Schmidt believes that AI models will quickly evolve to perform a greater number of highly specialized tasks that only humans can currently complete
EU to take part in Ukraine talks to ensure lifting of Russia sanctions — top US diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out earlier that Russian businesses had learned to work under sanctions and been able to launch alternative mechanisms for cooperation with foreign partners seeking to work with Russia
Responsibility for what happened in Sumy certainly lies with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
As Maria Zakharova stressed, "the junta leader tried to shift the responsibility for this next terrible war crime against his own citizens to the head of the Sumy military administration"
US envoy says territorial issue could be partially resolved in Russia’s favor
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue was the focus of his talks with the Russian leader
Trump wants to use duties to force creditors to restructure US national debt — economist
According to Professor Hans-Werner Sinn, this can be achieved by swapping bonds that mature soon for 100-year bonds with a significantly lower yield
Ukraine, US may sign minerals memorandum today — Zelensky
The signing of the minerals deal was upended on February 28 after a shouting match between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House
Kabul grateful to Moscow for decision on Taliban — Afghan embassy in Russia
The diplomatic mission emphasized that it would strengthen cooperation between the countries
Decision to suspend ban on Taliban natural — expert
Andrey Bystritsky emphasized that "it would be strange to continue listing the movement as a banned organization while it holds power in a major country"
Russian troops liberate Preobrazhenka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Qatar interested in growth of tourist flow from Russia
Qatar intends to promoting itself as a tourist direction in various Russian regions
US hopes to reach ceasefire in Ukraine in matter of weeks — media
On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris
Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital
At the beginning of the ceremony, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky read out a telegram from Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed to the festival’s participants and guests
All parameters of possible agreements on Ukraine should be fulfilled by parties — MFA
On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 30-day mutual pause on strikes against energy infrastructure
Three Ukrainian drones attack ZNPP satellite city of Energodar — mayor
No casualties were reported
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024
Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
IAEA chief says Iran is close to going nuclear
On April 14, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on the evening of April 16 for meetings with Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft expected to start in 2026 — Rostec
According to the state corporation press service, the information about the postponement of the Superjet certification deadlines is not true
Most countries must take decisive steps due to growth of debt burden — IMF Chief
Kristalina Georgieva allowed for the situation when certain countries "may experience shocks necessitating renewed fiscal support," and such measures "should be targeted and temporary"
Aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, UN agency says
According to it, Gaza is suffering from 'severe shortages of food, clean water, shelter and medical care'
Ukraine, US sign memorandum expressing willingness to reach deal on minerals — official
The sides are preparing to set up an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Qatar urges Russian companies to invest in country’s private sector
The forum held in Moscow is focused on relevant issues of the Russian-Qatari cooperation and the strengthening of business ties between the two countries
Ukraine strikes church in Bryansk Region's Zernovo
There were no casualties
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Russia informs other countries of moratorium violations by Ukraine — Kremlin
The 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure was declared on March 18 and expires on April 17
Ukrainian military attacked energy facilities in 18 Russian regions — TASS calculations
The most frequent targets include the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions
SBU agent intended to stage explosion on administrative building in Novorossiysk — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service stated that the suspect had been recruited by Ukrainian security agencies in December 2024 via internet messengers to gather information on the positions of the Black Sea Fleet and Russian Armed Forces personnel in the area
Scientists say they find 'strong evidence' of likely presence of life outside solar system
At the same time, the conclusions drawn by scientists are not yet definitive
US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize
The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport
Lavrov confirms to Rubio Moscow’s readiness to work with US on Ukrainian crisis — ministry
Also, Rubio informed Lavrov about his contacts with Ukrainian delegates in France
US announces destruction of Houthi-controlled Ras Isa port in Yemen
According to CENTCOM, it will cut off the group’s fuel supply and profits from "illegal" fuel sales
US-Iran to hold second round talks in Rome on April 19 — Oman’s Foreign Ministry
'The talks will aim to achieve further progress towards a fair, binding and sustainable agreement,' the ministry said in a statement
Moon and Mars cannot be explored without nuclear energy — expert
The scientist further noted that Russia is entirely self-sufficient in space-related activities, but that the country had lost "its launch capabilities and many other assets," because the rest of the world had begun actively developing commercial space industries
France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue
Chinese vice premier highlights importance of energy cooperation with Russia
Ding Xuexiang noted that work was underway on major projects as the two countries kept expanding areas of cooperation
Germany grants Kiev new aid package with 66 MRAP armored vehicles, UAVs
The new package also includes shells for Leopard 2 tanks
Russian troops stay put in Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that there are talks with the current Syrian government
Unlike Israel, Hamas agreed to mediators’ proposal — leader
Khalil al-Hayya said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'wants to continue the war'
German politician sees deployment of troops to Ukraine as unimaginable
Lars Klingbeil still stressed that "Germany should remain Ukraine’s biggest military supporter in Europe"
Rheinmetall to complete construction of ammo factory in Ukraine next year
Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company
Russia suspends Taliban ban following court ruling
The court session was held behind closed doors
Russian MFA spokeswoman calls insane Franco-British plan to send contingent to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova noted that, alongside the French and the British, "only similarly frenzied Russophobes in the Baltic states" are willing to join this venture
Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils
"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Takeshi Iwai stressed
Iranian foreign minister hands Putin letter from ayatollah — Iran’s Foreign Ministry
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, "mainly nuclear issues" were discussed at the meeting, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East
Hamas leader in Gaza opposes disarmament
According to Khalil al-Hayya, 'the existence of Hamas and its possession of weapons are directly linked to the occupation'
Washington, Kiev to sign minerals deal on April 24 — Trump
"I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see," Trump added
Putin likens Elon Musk to Russia’s rocket engineer Korolev, says such people are rare
A mission to Mars would be very hard, the Russian leader noted
Diplomats deny reports of missile strike on Indian pharma company’s Kiev warehouse
"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defense missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy in New Delhi said
Paris meeting helps West agree upon positions on peace in Ukraine — French MFA
The minister delegate noted that the Paris meeting was the first to bring the allies to the same negotiating table following a series of separate encounters
Belarusian detained in Novorossiysk intended to blow up military assembly point — FSB
An expert shown in the video holding the seized device said it was designed to be triggered by a radio signal
Major Asian countries consider NSR an alternative to the Suez Canal — Chekunkov
The head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov noted that the Northern Sea Route is a "cross-cutting issue" for the development of the Russian Arctic
Trump expects to get Russia’s response on Ukraine truce this week
US president said that sides are getting close to the agreement
Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov
"The Trump administration has this understanding and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said
Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll reveals
The survey was carried out between March 11-13, among 1,500 respondents
EU may introduce restrictions on exports to US — Bloomberg
According to the sources, this move is being considered as a deterrent if trade negotiations with Washington fail to produce a satisfactory outcome
Kiev's regime loses more than 165 troops in Kursk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
Over the period of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost up to 74,780 troops, 410 tanks, 334 infantry fighting vehicles, 305 armored personnel carriers
Raiffeisen Group suspends sale of its Russian division — FT
One of the people close to the talks told FT that global uncertainty as well as the changing relationship between the US and Russia were behind the halt
EU, US who use energy as weapon, not Russia — German lawmaker
Steffen Kotre also pointed out that it would be sound to consider reserves, i.e. to develop the production of domestic gas
Russia says some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, guided by humanitarian considerations, servicemen of the battlegroup North guarantee that Ukrainian soldiers, if they lay down their arms and surrendered, will live and receive decent treatment
Trump says he is not in a rush to attack Iran over its nuclear program
US president said that 'Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death'
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Republika Srpska president not afraid of EU sanctions over May 9 visit to Moscow
Milorad Dodik stressed the need to honor the dates associated with the anti-fascist struggle in Europe during World War II. He believes that it is necessary for the sake of the continent's future
US strikes on Yemen leave 33 dead, 80 wounded — report
According to the report, the attack targeted the port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea, home to an oil terminal, overnight into Friday
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to the Defense Ministry, 27 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 12 over the Belgorod Region, another 12 over the Sea of Azov, three over Crimea, one over the Rostov Region and one more over the Krasnodar Region
US ready to broker Ukraine deal if both sides are serious about peace — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the understanding of whether it would be possible to put an end to the Ukraine conflict may come "in a matter of days"
Ukraine fails to meet any of EU’s membership criteria — German lawmaker
According to Steffen Kotre, even sanctions and tariffs are introduced with an eye to the United States’ domestic policy, with the goal being to win the sympathy of the Democrats
Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media
The Brazilian news outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Memo of intent points to US aid for Kiev, does not recognize Ukraine’s debt
The memo also notes that the parties intend to avoid conflicts with Ukraine’s obligations under European Union accession and agreements with other creditors
Kremlin comments on idea of Riyadh hosting Putin-Trump talks
Yury Ushakov described Vladimir Putin’s recent meeting with Steven Witkoff in St. Petersburg as "very good"
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
US not ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine yet, Rubio says
The negotiators will go back to their capitals, "mulling over, and return to us early next week," the US Secretary of State said
Russia-Afghanistan business forum to be held in Kazan
The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk
Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin
The head of Russian state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important
US has other things to focus on following three years of support to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the administration of US President Donald Trump has done more in 80 days than former US President Joe Biden ever did
Russia-US contacts now main driving force of work on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, such work is under way
Memo signed between Ukraine, US envisages no security guarantees — Ukrainian MP
The document was signed on April 17
Ukraine deliberately struck ZNPP before expiration of moratorium on energy attacks — plant
The ceasefire on energy infrastructure, in place since March 18, followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
Hollywood star Van Damme ready to visit Russia as ambassador of peace
Van Damme added that he would like to talk with the Russian leadership "only about peace, sport and happiness"
