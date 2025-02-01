UNRWA mission must continue until Middle East conflict resolved — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Moscow is convinced that the mission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) must continue until the final peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the ban on UNRWA activities.

"Moscow is convinced that the UNRWA mission, which has supported peaceful Palestinians in the occupied territories and neighboring countries for decades, as well as guaranteed ensuring the fundamental right of refugees to return, should be continued until the final peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which provides for the creation of an independent sovereign state of Palestine within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Israel's decision to ban the activities of the UNRWA is deeply disappointing.

"Such arbitrary steps, which have the most serious humanitarian consequences for the Palestinians, are deeply disappointing and deserve condemnation," the ministry said.