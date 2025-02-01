{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Venezuelan leader hosts US presidential envoy in Caracas

The meeting, which also involved Nicolas Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores and Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, took place at the Miraflores presidential palace

CARACAS, February 1. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hosted US President Donald Trump's special missions envoy Richard Grenell in the country’s capital of Caracas on Friday.

The meeting, which also involved Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores and Venezuelan National Assembly (parliament) President Jorge Rodriguez, took place at the Miraflores presidential palace.

The opening part of the meeting was broadcast by Venezolana de Television. The host described the meeting as historic.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated after the meeting that it had taken place in an atmosphere of mutual respect. The parties discussed issues of mutual interest, including migration, economic sanctions on Venezuela and the integrity of the country’s political system. The ministry also emphasized the need for the two countries to achieve a turning point in relations.

Caracas severed relations with Washington in 2019, after the US administration recognized Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president. The US and its allies have unilaterally imposed over 930 restrictive measures against Venezuela. The tough sanctions on the PDVSA state oil company that were introduced under Trump in 2019 have proved the most harmful to the Venezuelan economy. US sanctions against Venezuela’s oil industry have made the country lose over $232 bln.

Former US President Joe Biden’s administration did not recognize the outcome of last year’s presidential election in Venezuela but instead recognized opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the country’s president-elect.

