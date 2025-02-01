Body of Russian figure skater Vadim Naumov not found yet after DC plane crash

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The body of Vadim Naumov, a Russian world champion in pairs figure skating that was aboard the passenger jet that crashed in Washington D.C., has not been found yet, his mother Iya Naumova told TASS.

"My son’s body has not been found yet. My grandson lives overseas with a family friend. He will stay there to study and work. They will be buried there," she said. "I can’t go there; my husband’s health is very poor and I can’t leave him alone. I’m 82 and our grandchildren who live with us have been of great help," Naumov’s mother added.

Late on January 29, an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were at least three service members aboard the helicopter. Upon the collision, both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. According to the authorities, there is no hope of finding any survivors.

The Wichita Eagle newspaper reported that members of the US junior figure skating team were aboard the plane. A source told TASS that Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs figure skating for Russia in 1994, were also among the flight’s passengers.