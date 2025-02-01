Multiple houses catch fire after small plane crashes in US city of Philadelphia

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. A medical jet crash has crashed in the US city of Philadelphia, causing multiple houses to catch fire, CBS News reported, citing the city fire department.

There are several injuries reported on the ground, police said.

According to Fox News, there were six people aboard the plane, including two pilots, two doctors, a patient and a family member.

According to the local branch of ABC News, a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Missouri when it went down. Fox News says that the aircraft disappeared from radar 30 seconds after takeoff.