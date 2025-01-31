Tests of Kondor-FKA satellite No. 2 proceed well to be completed by mid-2025

REUTOV /Moscow region/, January 31. /TASS/. Tests of the Kondor-FKA No. 2 radar remote sensing satellite, launched on November 30, 2024, are proceeding well and will last for about three more months, Alexander Leonov, the CEO and General Designer of NPO Mashinostroyeniya, told journalists on the sidelines of an academic conference on cosmonautics.

"The launch of Kondor-FKA No. 2 was completely successful. The apparatus’ performance in orbit was impeccable. For two months we have been working in the normal mode with the locator turned on. During the first month it was off," he said.

According to Leonov, all of the satellite’s systems work normally.

"As of today we do not have any serious problems," Leonov said. "The test program is standard and quite extensive. It is designed for several months. The flight tests will last about three more months. The satellite will be focused on points of interest."

After the tests a decision will be made to put the satellite into full-scale commercial operation.